New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $727,000 Stock Holdings in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Rating) by 36.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,773 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Yandex were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yandex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Yandex in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yandex in the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yandex by 2,552.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,493 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yandex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. 66.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Yandex alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on YNDX shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Yandex from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:YNDX opened at $18.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.59. Yandex has a 12-month low of $14.11 and a 12-month high of $87.11. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of -32.66 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The information services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.13). Yandex had a positive return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter.

Yandex Profile (Get Rating)

Yandex N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies, focusing on to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company operates through Search and Portal, Taxi, Yandex.Market, Media Services, Classifieds, and Other Bets and Experiments segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.