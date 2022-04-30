New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $733,000 Stock Position in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Merchants Bancorp were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MBIN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 210,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,300,000 after purchasing an additional 65,637 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Merchants Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $2,696,000. PL Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 118.7% in the 4th quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 103,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,884,000 after buying an additional 56,010 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 153,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,039,000 after buying an additional 52,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Merchants Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $2,106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Merchants Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers acquired 12,145 shares of Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $297,552.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 41.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Merchants Bancorp stock opened at $23.52 on Friday. Merchants Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.51 and a 12 month high of $33.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.45.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 48.40% and a return on equity of 31.42%. As a group, analysts predict that Merchants Bancorp will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a boost from Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.25%.

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

