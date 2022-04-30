New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $792,000 Stock Holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in ViacomCBS by 10.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in ViacomCBS by 83.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in ViacomCBS by 328.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in ViacomCBS by 1.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 136,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 6.3% in the third quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 36,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

Shares of ViacomCBS stock opened at $31.55 on Friday. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.18 and a 1 year high of $101.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.96. The company has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

ViacomCBS ( NASDAQ:VIACA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.14). ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 12.00%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.79%.

About ViacomCBS (Get Rating)

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.