New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $813,000 Stock Position in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,817 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,423 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Denny’s worth $813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Denny’s during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Denny’s during the 4th quarter worth $108,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Denny’s by 220.2% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 9,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,398 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Denny’s during the 3rd quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Denny’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $176,000. Institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DENN. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.25.

Shares of Denny’s stock opened at $12.82 on Friday. Denny’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.68 and a fifty-two week high of $19.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.93. The company has a market cap of $791.15 million, a PE ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.62.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $107.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.88 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 19.61% and a negative return on equity of 37.11%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Denny’s Co. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 29, 2021, it had 1,640 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

