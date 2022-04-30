New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 39,600 Shares of Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,063 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,600 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.06% of Tellurian worth $835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TELL. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Tellurian by 53.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,400,138 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,475,000 after buying an additional 489,875 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Tellurian during the third quarter valued at about $123,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Tellurian during the third quarter valued at about $8,464,000. Cushing Asset Management LP boosted its position in Tellurian by 70.0% during the third quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 1,019,741 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after buying an additional 419,741 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Tellurian by 57.9% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 121,474 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 44,530 shares during the period. 34.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on TELL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Tellurian from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $5.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.58.

Tellurian stock opened at $4.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.58 and a 200-day moving average of $3.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.17 and a beta of 2.12. Tellurian Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $6.53.

Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 38.05% and a negative net margin of 160.98%. The company had revenue of $21.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.28 million. Research analysts forecast that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 11,060 net acres of natural gas assets and 78 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.

