New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 53,114 Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) by 368.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,114 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 105.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 97.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 100,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $1,022,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 928,556 shares of company stock worth $6,821,112.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Recursion Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.14.

NASDAQ:RXRX opened at $6.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.30. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.72 and a twelve month high of $42.81.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,832.18% and a negative return on equity of 48.07%. Analysts predict that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

