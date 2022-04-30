New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 5,699 Shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,699 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Triumph Group worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Triumph Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,904 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Triumph Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,781 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Triumph Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Triumph Group by 9.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TGI opened at $22.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.52. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 2.85. Triumph Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.12 and a twelve month high of $27.85.

Triumph Group ( NYSE:TGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $319.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.80 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 3.86% and a negative net margin of 6.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TGI. StockNews.com began coverage on Triumph Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

