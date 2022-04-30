New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Holdings in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,975 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 13,018 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.12% of Koppers worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Koppers during the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Koppers by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,444 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Koppers during the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Koppers during the 3rd quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Koppers during the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on KOP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Koppers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Koppers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.75.

In other Koppers news, VP Joseph P. Dowd sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total transaction of $85,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Bradley A. Pearce sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.46, for a total transaction of $29,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KOP stock opened at $24.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $512.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.84 and a fifty-two week high of $39.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.25.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $405.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.73 million. Koppers had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 22.91%. Koppers’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.15%.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

