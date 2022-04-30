New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Holdings in Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,178 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.10% of Republic Bancorp worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 828,440 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,961,000 after purchasing an additional 6,671 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 0.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 424,927 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 19.7% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 91,320 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 3.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 230.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 34,300 shares in the last quarter. 25.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RBCAA stock opened at $41.68 on Friday. Republic Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $41.41 and a one year high of $57.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $833.14 million, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.63.

Republic Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RBCAA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.18. Republic Bancorp had a net margin of 29.43% and a return on equity of 9.49%. On average, research analysts predict that Republic Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Steve Trager sold 77,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.41, for a total value of $3,745,288.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Laura M. Douglas sold 517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total transaction of $25,224.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 54.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RBCAA. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Republic Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Republic Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, money market accounts, savings, individual retirement accounts, time, brokered, and other certificates of deposit.

