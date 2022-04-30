New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 17,492 Shares of Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,492 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.17% of Spero Therapeutics worth $860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 1.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 137,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Spero Therapeutics by 10.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Spero Therapeutics by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 30,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Spero Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Spero Therapeutics by 358.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Spero Therapeutics alerts:

SPRO opened at $4.86 on Friday. Spero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $19.87. The company has a market capitalization of $159.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.81.

Spero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SPRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.09). Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.72% and a negative net margin of 491.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SPRO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th.

In other news, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc acquired 39,727 shares of Spero Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.24 per share, with a total value of $208,169.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,321,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,883,250.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders bought 214,727 shares of company stock valued at $2,096,419. Corporate insiders own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat complicated urinary tract infections, including pyelonephritis for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.