New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 1,807 Shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,807 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Griffon worth $973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Griffon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Griffon by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new stake in Griffon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Griffon by 11.4% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Griffon during the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. 76.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GFF. StockNews.com began coverage on Griffon in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Griffon from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Griffon from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NYSE GFF opened at $18.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.93. Griffon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $29.42. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.81.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $1.05. Griffon had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $779.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Griffon Co. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.91%.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools, as well as cleaning products for professional, home, and industrial use.

