New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 2,784 Shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,784 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Core & Main were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Core & Main during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,352,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Core & Main during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,414,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Core & Main during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $140,826,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Core & Main during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Core & Main during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,450,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Core & Main from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Core & Main from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Core & Main from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Core & Main presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.69.

Shares of NYSE CNM opened at $23.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.25. Core & Main, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $32.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Core & Main’s revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Core & Main, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Core & Main Profile (Get Rating)

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include castings, clamps, couplings and tapping sleeves, drainage products, fittings, meters, pipe and pipe accessories, pumps and parts, restraints, safety and paint, service materials, tools, and valves and hydrants, as well as irrigation and other products; and fire protection solutions comprising fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads, and other devices, as well as fabrication services.

