New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 31,282 Shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) by 43.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,282 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Adtalem Global Education worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ATGE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the first quarter worth $56,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 66.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 31,647 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the third quarter worth $2,157,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 6,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Adtalem Global Education by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, Director Sharon O’keefe purchased 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.63 per share, for a total transaction of $25,787.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael W. Malafronte purchased 40,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.58 per share, with a total value of $954,990.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 50,357 shares of company stock valued at $1,189,521 in the last quarter. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ATGE opened at $29.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.41 and a 200-day moving average of $29.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -195.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.14 and a twelve month high of $40.23.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $371.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.27 million. Adtalem Global Education had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 10.93%. The business’s revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ATGE shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Adtalem Global Education in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare; and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University, American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

