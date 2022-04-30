New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 812,766 Shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) by 90.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 812,766 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.06% of GoPro worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of GoPro by 23.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,630,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,503,000 after buying an additional 1,995,063 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of GoPro by 196.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,701,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,180 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of GoPro by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,812,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,188 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of GoPro by 2,254.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 766,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,174,000 after purchasing an additional 733,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of GoPro during the fourth quarter worth $5,210,000. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GoPro alerts:

In other GoPro news, SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 30,642 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $275,778.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 301,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,709,405. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 37,162 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $297,296.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 267,804 shares of company stock worth $2,207,074 in the last ninety days. 19.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GPRO has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on GoPro in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of GoPro in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.88.

Shares of GoPro stock opened at $8.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.15. GoPro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.37 and a 12 month high of $12.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.33.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $391.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.15 million. GoPro had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 31.97%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Analysts predict that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GoPro Profile (Get Rating)

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO10 Black, HERO9 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that includes full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription provides access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik app, a mobile app that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.