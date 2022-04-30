North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Trading Down 5.3% Following Analyst Downgrade

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA)’s share price fell 5.3% during trading on Thursday after CIBC lowered their price target on the stock from C$23.00 to C$22.00. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock. North American Construction Group traded as low as C$15.98 and last traded at C$16.94. 81,475 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 79,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.89.

NOA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on North American Construction Group from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on North American Construction Group from C$26.50 to C$27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on North American Construction Group from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on North American Construction Group from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$26.20.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

In related news, insider North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$16.30 per share, with a total value of C$163,017.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$815,085. Insiders acquired 131,296 shares of company stock valued at $2,366,721 over the last three months.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$18.67 and a 200 day moving average price of C$18.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.93, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$484.08 million and a P/E ratio of 9.82.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$181.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$185.50 million. Research analysts anticipate that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 2.3800002 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is 9.73%.

About North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA)

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.