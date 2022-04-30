Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 1,371 Shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM – Get Rating) by 1,443.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 12,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Verde Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 77,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 121.0% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of HYEM opened at $19.35 on Friday. VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.06 and a 52 week high of $23.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.81 and a 200-day moving average of $21.40.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.