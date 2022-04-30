Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 210 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) by 617.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 244 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 75.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 355 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 146.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 647 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SSD. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $136.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Sidoti upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.25.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, Director James S. Andrasick sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total transaction of $58,995.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Roger Dankel sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $67,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SSD opened at $103.67 on Friday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a one year low of $102.20 and a one year high of $141.26. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.36.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.51. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The business had revenue of $493.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

