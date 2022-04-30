Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires Shares of 1,411 The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Wendy’s by 210.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wendy’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Wendy’s by 40.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wendy’s during the third quarter valued at about $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Shares of NASDAQ WEN opened at $19.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.17. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.93. The Wendy’s Company has a 52-week low of $19.62 and a 52-week high of $29.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $473.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.89 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is an increase from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 56.18%.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

