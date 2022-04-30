Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires Shares of 252 Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 252 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Crocs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 1,545.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. 94.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on CROX. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Crocs from $250.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Crocs in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Crocs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Crocs in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.80.

Shares of Crocs stock opened at $66.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.78. Crocs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.70 and a 12-month high of $183.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.20.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The textile maker reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. Crocs had a net margin of 31.37% and a return on equity of 201.51%. The business had revenue of $586.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Crocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Crocs news, Director Ronald Frasch acquired 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.02 per share, with a total value of $250,315.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas J. Treff acquired 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.44 per share, for a total transaction of $740,664.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 87,005 shares in the company, valued at $7,955,737.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 37,698 shares of company stock worth $3,105,842 in the last 90 days. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

