Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires Shares of 308 Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ITGR. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Integer by 1.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,880 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Integer by 3.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,432 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Integer by 4.3% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 6,132 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Integer by 8.4% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Integer by 0.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,513,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Integer alerts:

NYSE:ITGR opened at $75.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.32. Integer Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $68.58 and a 12-month high of $101.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Integer ( NYSE:ITGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.11). Integer had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $310.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITGR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Integer from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Integer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

About Integer (Get Rating)

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.