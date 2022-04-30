Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Boosts Holdings in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) by 144.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,131 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Banco Santander-Chile were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSAC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Banco Santander-Chile during the third quarter worth $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 3,548.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 18.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the third quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 738.4% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,829 shares during the period. 10.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BSAC. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Banco Santander-Chile in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Banco Santander-Chile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Banco Santander-Chile presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

NYSE:BSAC opened at $19.44 on Friday. Banco Santander-Chile has a 1-year low of $15.37 and a 1-year high of $24.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.06 and a 200 day moving average of $19.33. The firm has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The company had revenue of $710.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.48 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.909 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. Banco Santander-Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.92%.

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

