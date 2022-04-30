Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 3,101 Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) by 288.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,177 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SMFG. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 178.8% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 10,356 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 6,642 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,414 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SMFG opened at $5.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.83. The firm has a market cap of $41.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.77. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $7.74.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SMFG. StockNews.com lowered Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

