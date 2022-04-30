Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys New Position in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 142 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 11,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enstar Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of ESGR opened at $235.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.53. Enstar Group Limited has a 1 year low of $220.00 and a 1 year high of $286.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $148.00 million for the quarter.

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It engages in the run-off property and casualty, and other non-life lines insurance businesses. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

