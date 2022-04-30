Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys New Shares in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 624 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Open Text by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 837 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Open Text by 89.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Open Text by 95.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,548 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Open Text during the third quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Open Text by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ OTEX opened at $40.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.95. Open Text Co. has a 1 year low of $38.98 and a 1 year high of $55.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.29 and its 200 day moving average is $45.95.

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Rating ) (TSE:OTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). Open Text had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $876.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Open Text Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.221 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.72%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OTEX. Zacks Investment Research cut Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Open Text from C$58.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Open Text from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Open Text in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Open Text from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

