Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys Shares of 472 Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asana in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,885,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Asana by 173.4% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 7,578 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Asana by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asana in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Asana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $629,000. Institutional investors own 31.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ASAN shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Asana from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Asana from $100.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Asana from $64.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Asana from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Asana from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Asana presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.54.

In other Asana news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $336,653.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 17,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total value of $915,427.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders bought 2,750,000 shares of company stock valued at $160,522,500 and sold 47,172 shares valued at $2,551,157. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE ASAN opened at $26.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.67 and a 200-day moving average of $70.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.54 and a beta of 1.29. Asana, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $111.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.18 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 76.19% and a negative return on equity of 158.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

