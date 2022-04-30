Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Grows Holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) by 503.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in CubeSmart by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 192,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,969,000 after purchasing an additional 30,847 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in CubeSmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,449,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in CubeSmart during the 4th quarter worth $15,677,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in CubeSmart by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,244,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,280,000 after buying an additional 61,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in CubeSmart by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,129,000 after buying an additional 17,143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CubeSmart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

NYSE:CUBE opened at $47.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $40.69 and a fifty-two week high of $57.34. The stock has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 43.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.47.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.40). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 28.82%. The company had revenue of $238.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 157.80%.

CubeSmart Company Profile (Get Rating)

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

