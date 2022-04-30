Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Grows Position in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT – Get Rating) by 1,248.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Welbilt were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Welbilt during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Welbilt in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Welbilt by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Welbilt by 626.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Welbilt by 273.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Welbilt alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WBT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Welbilt in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.17.

Shares of NYSE WBT opened at $23.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 47.24 and a beta of 2.18. Welbilt, Inc has a twelve month low of $19.39 and a twelve month high of $25.19.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). Welbilt had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The company had revenue of $423.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Welbilt Profile (Get Rating)

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Welbilt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welbilt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.