Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $28,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lessened its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Get Rating) by 40.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OMFL. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000.

BATS:OMFL opened at $45.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.63 and a 200-day moving average of $48.05.

