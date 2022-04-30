Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $30,000 Stock Position in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) by 303.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,867 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in NuStar Energy were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NS. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NuStar Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 33.0% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,135 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 7.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,806 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NuStar Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in shares of NuStar Energy during the third quarter valued at about $342,000. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NuStar Energy alerts:

Several analysts have commented on NS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of NuStar Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of NuStar Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.20.

NS opened at $15.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.42 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.76. NuStar Energy L.P. has a twelve month low of $13.53 and a twelve month high of $20.73.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $417.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.25 million. NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 63.92% and a net margin of 2.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.48%. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -161.62%.

NuStar Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NuStar Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuStar Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.