Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $32,000 Stock Position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lowered its position in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 51.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,858 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,934,000 after buying an additional 5,698 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,851 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,610,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ICU Medical during the third quarter worth $236,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in ICU Medical by 534.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 6,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in ICU Medical in the third quarter valued at about $231,000. 93.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ICUI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on ICU Medical from $286.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded ICU Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ ICUI opened at $213.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.15 and a beta of 0.48. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $183.39 and a 12 month high of $282.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $226.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.79.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $340.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.90 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $8,640,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap and SwabTip disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

