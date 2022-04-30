Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $35,000 Stock Position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lowered its stake in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) by 69.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,718 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 3,816 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TDS. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 49,944.8% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,769,085 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $34,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,550 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 32.1% during the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,323,250 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,303,000 after purchasing an additional 563,972 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 13.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,571,085 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $50,137,000 after purchasing an additional 298,367 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 16.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,965,081 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,319,000 after purchasing an additional 280,259 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 23.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,450,629 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,872,000 after purchasing an additional 275,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TDS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Telephone and Data Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.83.

TDS stock opened at $18.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.69 and a 12-month high of $26.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.45.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 2.78%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. This is a positive change from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.00%.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

