Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $36,000 Stock Position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) by 145.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHX. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in ChampionX by 515.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,763,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315,092 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in ChampionX during the fourth quarter worth about $26,060,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ChampionX by 131.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 647,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,604,000 after purchasing an additional 367,241 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ChampionX by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,194,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000,000 after purchasing an additional 360,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in ChampionX by 8.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,097,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,610,000 after purchasing an additional 334,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Get ChampionX alerts:

NASDAQ CHX opened at $21.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.56 and its 200-day moving average is $23.23. ChampionX Co. has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $30.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.07 and a beta of 3.00.

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. ChampionX had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $865.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ChampionX from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of ChampionX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.33.

ChampionX Profile (Get Rating)

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.