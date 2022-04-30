Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $38,000 Stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) by 44.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,457 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,795 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 108,681 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,714,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 80,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 57,686 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Eric M. Hambly sold 2,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total value of $94,182.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John B. Gardner sold 1,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total transaction of $72,444.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,935 shares of company stock worth $2,610,517. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MUR shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $41.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $35.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Murphy Oil has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

Murphy Oil stock opened at $38.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.16 and a beta of 2.69. Murphy Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.79 and a fifty-two week high of $44.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.61 million. Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is a boost from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -120.00%.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

