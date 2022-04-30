Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $38,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating) by 168.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 204,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,814,000 after buying an additional 30,600 shares during the period. 6 Meridian increased its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 237,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 91,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 9,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EWC stock opened at $37.05 on Friday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.22 and a fifty-two week high of $41.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.62.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

