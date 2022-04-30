Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Increases Stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 276.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 922 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 156.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 1,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $165,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 291,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,950,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EME has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EMCOR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of NYSE EME opened at $106.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.22. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.75 and a 12 month high of $135.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 3.87%. EMCOR Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. Analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 7.37%.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

