Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Invests $35,000 in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Global X MLP ETF during the third quarter worth about $8,818,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Global X MLP ETF by 24.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 127,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after buying an additional 25,382 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $286,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Global X MLP ETF by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Global X MLP ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,589,000.

Get Global X MLP ETF alerts:

MLPA stock opened at $40.36 on Friday. Global X MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $32.29 and a twelve month high of $43.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.98.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.