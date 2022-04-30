Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Makes New Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSJM. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSJM opened at $22.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.05. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.60 and a 52 week high of $23.40.

