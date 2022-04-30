Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Makes New Investment in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the third quarter worth $90,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 17.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the third quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the third quarter worth $244,000.

Get Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF alerts:

BATS:PTNQ opened at $52.18 on Friday. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $25.04 and a 1-year high of $33.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.86.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.