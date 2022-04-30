Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 1,239 Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) by 403.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HCSG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 275.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 25.5% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the third quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the third quarter worth about $241,000.

Shares of HCSG stock opened at $17.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.39 and its 200 day moving average is $18.07. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.75 and a 52-week high of $32.96.

Healthcare Services Group ( NASDAQ:HCSG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $426.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.78 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 6.97%. Healthcare Services Group’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.2125 dividend. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 193.19%.

HCSG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.70.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

