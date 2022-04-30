Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 1,867 Shares of SoFi Select 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFY)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in SoFi Select 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFY – Get Rating) by 18,670.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in SoFi Select 500 ETF were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SoFi Select 500 ETF by 41.8% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 5,757 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in SoFi Select 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $532,000. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in SoFi Select 500 ETF by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 35,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 15,962 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SFY opened at $14.69 on Friday. SoFi Select 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $14.59 and a 52-week high of $17.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.73 and a 200 day moving average of $16.49.

