Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases Shares of 2,660 Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 40.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $597,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 55,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 5,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 3.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. 13.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NMI stock opened at $9.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.92. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.28 and a 12 month high of $12.83.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations issued by state and local government authorities.

