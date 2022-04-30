Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Raises Stake in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) by 56.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in BJ’s Restaurants were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BJRI. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,107,000 after purchasing an additional 68,138 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,835 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,287,000 after purchasing an additional 79,387 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 63,548 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 8,369 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,757 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 6,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total transaction of $29,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,597.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock opened at $27.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $650.62 million, a PE ratio of 926.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 2.07. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.02 and a 12 month high of $62.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $298.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.22 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 0.09%. BJ’s Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stephens decreased their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BJ’s Restaurants has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.08.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of February 24, 2022, it operated 211 restaurants in 29 states.

