Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Reduces Holdings in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) by 46.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,487 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,996 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Sabre were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SABR. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Sabre during the third quarter worth $52,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Sabre during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Sabre by 11,891.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11,991 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 11,891 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabre during the third quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Sabre by 25.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,084 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter.

In other Sabre news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 30,000 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total value of $311,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gail Mandel sold 3,820 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $39,804.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,945 shares of company stock valued at $692,679 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SABR stock opened at $10.47 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.90. Sabre Co. has a 1-year low of $7.05 and a 1-year high of $15.35.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $500.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.76 million. Sabre’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.84) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sabre Co. will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Mizuho lifted their target price on Sabre from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sabre from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

