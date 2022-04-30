Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Reduces Stock Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. cut its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 729 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LSXMK. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 40.1% during the third quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 9,084,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $431,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600,000 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,804,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,594,000 after acquiring an additional 37,360 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 62.1% during the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,793,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,159,000 after acquiring an additional 687,510 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,690,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,229,000 after acquiring an additional 87,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foxhaven Asset Management LP increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 63.8% during the third quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 1,405,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,742,000 after acquiring an additional 547,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.02 per share, with a total value of $140,100.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $302,800 over the last ninety days.

NASDAQ:LSXMK opened at $41.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.37. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12-month low of $40.05 and a 12-month high of $56.19.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LSXMK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.75.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

