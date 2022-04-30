Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 144 Shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. cut its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 383 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SXT. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 16,513.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 172,452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,691,000 after acquiring an additional 171,414 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 369.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 318,902 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,604,000 after acquiring an additional 250,966 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies during the third quarter valued at $200,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 72.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,209 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 7,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sensient Technologies stock opened at $84.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $74.43 and a 12-month high of $106.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 0.93.

Sensient Technologies ( NYSE:SXT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $355.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sensient Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, Director Sharad P. Jain acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.00 per share, for a total transaction of $31,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 23,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.74 per share, with a total value of $2,028,522.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 277,538 shares of company stock valued at $23,192,953. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

