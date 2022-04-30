Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 2,702 Shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. decreased its position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Get Rating) by 55.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,148 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,702 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 20.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,376 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 214.4% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,367 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 11,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MUA stock opened at $11.90 on Friday. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.64 and a fifty-two week high of $17.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.22.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.0455 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%.

About BlackRock MuniAssets Fund

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

