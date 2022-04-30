Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 320 Shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EWL. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $840,000. swisspartners Advisors Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 15,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,260,000.

Get iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF alerts:

EWL opened at $46.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.47. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a one year low of $43.86 and a one year high of $53.06.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.