Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 8,683 Shares of The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. reduced its stake in The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Get Rating) by 68.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,082 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 8,683 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in The New America High Income Fund were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HYB. CWM LLC bought a new position in The New America High Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in The New America High Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The New America High Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. David J Yvars Group lifted its holdings in The New America High Income Fund by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 19,993 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in The New America High Income Fund by 8.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,481 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.54% of the company’s stock.

Get The New America High Income Fund alerts:

Shares of The New America High Income Fund stock opened at $7.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.03 and its 200-day moving average is $8.83. The New America High Income Fund Inc. has a one year low of $7.70 and a one year high of $10.44.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.48%.

The New America High Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The New America High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New America High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.