Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Takes Position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 10,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total transaction of $378,938.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $12,610,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HAIN. TheStreet cut The Hain Celestial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cfra decreased their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Consumer Edge raised The Hain Celestial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hain Celestial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $33.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.51. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.88 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $475.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.04 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 6.67%. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

