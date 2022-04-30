NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Holdings Increased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,634 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 69,830,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,413 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 46.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,685,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,512,000 after buying an additional 5,573,877 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 20.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,449,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,474,000 after buying an additional 2,919,992 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 17.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,027,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805,527 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in NortonLifeLock by 9.5% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,219,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,879,000 after acquiring an additional 973,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

NLOK stock opened at $25.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.64. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.74 and a 52-week high of $30.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.45.

NortonLifeLock ( NASDAQ:NLOK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 33.07% and a negative return on equity of 297.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is 32.47%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NLOK. StockNews.com raised shares of NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of NortonLifeLock from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NortonLifeLock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

In other NortonLifeLock news, CFO Natalie Marie Derse sold 966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total transaction of $27,956.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

